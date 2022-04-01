UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 12.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. 17,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $810.23 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 656,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.