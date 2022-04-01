UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 12.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shot up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. 17,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $810.23 million, a P/E ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.45.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
