Upfiring Price Reaches $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 422.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

