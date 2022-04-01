UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE UPH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

