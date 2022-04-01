Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.11 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

