UREEQA Price Tops $0.0781 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $55,433.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.28 or 0.07451570 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,301.83 or 0.99969182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

