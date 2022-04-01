Urus Price Reaches $6.00 on Top Exchanges (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

