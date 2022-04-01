USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Up 24.0% in March

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.60. 147,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,514. The stock has a market cap of $183.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $3,402,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in USA Truck by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in USA Truck by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

