USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) PT Lowered to $25.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stephens from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

USAK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 147,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $183.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

