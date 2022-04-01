VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.71. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 871,044 shares traded.

EGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

