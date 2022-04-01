Vai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319,468.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $53.92 million and $319,468.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.59 or 0.07342246 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.34 or 0.99796092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

