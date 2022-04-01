Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 682.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $30.98 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

