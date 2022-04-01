Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 682.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $30.98 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.
About Valmet Oyj (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmet Oyj (VOYJF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.