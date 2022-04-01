Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 93,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

