Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,091 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 219,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,315 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 177,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

