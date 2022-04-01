Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $12.32 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

