Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.21% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXP opened at $14.43 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

