Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 143,727 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,727 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.54% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUNZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 19.3% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ opened at $18.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

