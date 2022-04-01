Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 19,718 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DQ opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

