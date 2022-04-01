Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 15,730 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $139.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average is $175.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.20.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

