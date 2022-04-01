Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $161.34 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.