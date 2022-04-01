Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

