Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.60% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

