Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

EVN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.