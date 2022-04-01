Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.96 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,677,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after buying an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,985,000 after buying an additional 194,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 318,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after buying an additional 101,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

