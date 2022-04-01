Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.09 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.