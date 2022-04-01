Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.23 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.63 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.