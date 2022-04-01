Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 326.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

