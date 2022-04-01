Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

