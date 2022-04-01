Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,088,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.03 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.59.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

