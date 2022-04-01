Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 25,288 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

SNAP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

