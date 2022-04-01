Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 40,688 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

