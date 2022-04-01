Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after buying an additional 135,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

