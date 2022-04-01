Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 337,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 27,226 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $961,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.