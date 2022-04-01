Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $119.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

