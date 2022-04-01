Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.91 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

