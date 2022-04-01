Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,391 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

EXC stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

