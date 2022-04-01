Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,123 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,988 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

