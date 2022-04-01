Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 931 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $166.66 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

