Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 75,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares during the last quarter.

EZU opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

