Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.04.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

