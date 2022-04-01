VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Up 0.5%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.71. 1,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

