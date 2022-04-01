Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Position Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after buying an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.64. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,160. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

