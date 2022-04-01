Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $176.43 and a 12-month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

