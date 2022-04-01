Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.93. 636,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,023. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.