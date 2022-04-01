Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $121.72

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.72, but opened at $119.09. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

