Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 1.5%

Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$47.53 and last traded at C$47.54. 31,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 31,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.27.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.70.
Recommended Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.