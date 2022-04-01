Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,755,000 after acquiring an additional 240,307 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,199,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. 1,970,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

