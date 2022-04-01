Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

