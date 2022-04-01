Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Simmons Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.20. The stock had a trading volume of 601,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,383. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

