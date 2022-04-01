Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.