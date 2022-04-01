Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTWRF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vantage Towers from €33.00 ($36.26) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

